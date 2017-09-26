‘Rain Dance’ helps Cascade Locks

“Stomp your feet and raise your glass” are the calls to action Sept. 28 on behalf of the community of Cascade Locks.

“Rain Dance” happens at Springhouse Cellars in Hood River, from 6-9:45 p.m., hosted by the Hood River Downtown Wine Alliance. There will be food and live music, plus beer and wine, all from local partners. Springhouse is located on Railroad Avenue, off Cascade Avenue, just west of Mt. Hood Railroad.

“We are aiming to bring people to a fun-filled, wine soaked evening to boost the local mood and raise money for the places struggling the most,” said Jill House of Stave and Stone, one of the participating wineries. She noted that due to the fire, smoke, trail closures, and extended road closures, tourism has virtually disappeared from the Columbia Gorge and its businesses and people are feeling the impact.

“The entirety of the Columbia Gorge has been impacted by the Eagle Creek fire; however, Cascade Locks has been affected more than most,” House said. “The Hood River Downtown Wine Alliance will be donating all of the proceeds to the people and businesses in Cascade Locks who need it.”

Alliance members are Cascade Cliffs, Cerulean, Naked, Stave and Stone, Springhouse, Stoltz, and The Pines 1852.