Sports briefs for Sept. 27

Upcoming HRV and Horizon games

The Eagles football team will travel to Hermiston this Friday, Sept. 29. They head into this game 2-1 and face a Bulldogs team that has gone 2-2 on the year. With all the cancellations to home games for the football team, they’ll only have two home games left, against Pendleton on Oct. 13 and Mountain View a week later Oct. 20. The Pendleton game is the homecoming football game for HRV and the game on Oct. 20 is the Hall of Fame and senior night game.

On Sept. 28, volleyball will play on the road at Hermiston in their fifth league game. Then on Sept. 30, the girls will host a volleyball tournament at the high school starting at 8 a.m.

Boys and girls soccer on Sept. 28 play Woodburn. The boys will play under Henderson Stadium’s lights at 6 p.m. This game is a matchup between two top-10 teams in the state. In years past, this matchup has produced exciting and competitive games. The girls will be on the road this same night as they’ll play a Woodburn team that’s currently 4-2 on the season.

The next game for Horizon soccer is at home on Wednesday, Sept.27 as they welcome Livingstone Adventist Academy, who are undefeated on the season and currently ranked second in 3A/2A/1A state category by the OSAA.

Tennis tournament and celebration rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30

Join others at Tsuruta Tennis Courts in Hood River on Sept. 30 from 3-8 p.m. for a fun-filled community tennis doubles mixer tournament and celebrate the resurfacing of the damaged court. Registration includes tournament entry and prizes, as well as food and drinks during the end-of-tournament party. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community tennis courts. For information and registration, visit hoodrivertennistournament.eventbrite.com.