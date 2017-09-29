‘BLIMP’ band will open for Ben Jones at Oct. 7 Gabay Peace Scholarship benefit

The BLIMP Band, aka “Bingen Loving Interstate Mystical Peace Band” opens for headliner Portland funk bass master Ben Jones and his band “Just Friends” in an Oct. 7 show at the Bingen Theater. The event is a benefit for the Susanna Blake Gabay Peace Scholarship Fund, “and a fun way to show support for our high school seniors,” said organizer Trish Leighton.

Dancing begins at 7 p.m. The show also features Brian Foxworth (drummer for Curtis Salgado) and Gigi on vocals. Suggested donation is $10. All ages are welcome.

A 2007 Hood River Valley High School graduate, Susanna Gabay worked for many years dedicated to Peace and Justice for all.

This scholarship, named in her memory, is offered annually by the Columbia River Fellowship for Peace to graduating high school students in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Columbia River Fellowship for Peace is a not-for-profit membership organization dedicated to peace and justice on several levels: self, family, school, workplace, and community, Leighton noted. The organization “gives emotional support, shares information, promotes nonviolent conflict resolution, and acts to rid ourselves of the global threat of militarization.

“By making this commitment, CRFP vitalizes the creative potential within all of us and works to ensure our survival as a living planet.”