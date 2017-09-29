District holds College Night

Wednesday, Oct. 4 is Junior and Senior College Information Night at Hood River Valley High School, as well as College Colors Day throughout the school district.

College Information Night begins at 6 pm in the HRVHS Bowe Theater, and features guest speakers, information sessions, and university visits. Community colleges, such as Central Oregon CC, public universities, such as OSU Cascades, and private universities, such as Linfield College, will all be in attendance.

College Colors Day is open to participation of any district teacher, and involves them sporting any college gear to work. They will take some time to explain the importance of college to their kindergarteners through 12 graders, and answer questions.

For more information, visit www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/hrvhs.