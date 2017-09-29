Girls soccer shuts out Pendleton and Woodburn

Over the past three games for HRV girls soccer they’ve outscored their opponents 14-0, including a 10-0 win at home Tuesday against Pendleton.

At first glance the game against Pendleton may seem like an impressive performance, but Head Coach Kevin Haspela explained that the team felt they could’ve performed and executed at a higher level.

“To be honest, we weren't super satisfied with our performance,” Haspela said. “Soccer can be played proactively or reactively, and we need to be more proactive. We need to create the plays we want rather than reacting to the circumstances on the field. That’s something we felt we could’ve done a better job with against Pendleton.”

And for Haspela seeing his team notice this, in a game where his players could’ve easily been caught up watching the scoreboard grow, showed him that “this team wants to play excellent soccer all the time.”

Against Pendleton the Eagles were led in scoring by Leah Ralph (3) and Claire Davies (2).

Ashlee Ponce, Audrey Marble, Jovana Delatorre, Erin Sutherland and Makena Zorza each scored as well.

The Eagles on Tuesday “sent the message that we are the team to beat in the CRC,” Haspela said. “Almost as significant as our win was the 0-0 tie between Hermiston and The Dalles. The tie might be helpful for us when the points are tallied at the end of the season.”

After their game versus the Buckaroos where they took, “an academic approach,” as Haspela described it, the Eagles’ would then go on the road and play in a much more competitive game against Woodburn.

The Eagles (4-2) were able to outlast Woodburn (4-3) Thursday night, winning 1-0.

Heading into this game Haspela wanted the girls’ to, “control the ball and vary our attack.” “And they did just that in what would be the girls best game of the season.”

“The girls had excellent ball movement against Woodburn,” said Haspela. “We had a lot of shots on goals and dominated the stat sheet, with 13 shots on goal to their four.”

Zorza scored the game winning goal in the 63rd minute off a well-placed ball by Marble.

Marble threaded a through ball past the back line of the defense to Zorza in stride, who beat a charging Woodburn goalie to the ball and scored on the side net.

Claire Oswald, the goalkeeper for HRV, recorded a clean sheet with four saves on the night.

Over these past few weeks, “this team has shown the ability to regroup quickly,” Haspela said. “One of our team values is to have a 0-0 mentality. To reset after each play and take the game moment by moment. They shook off a 3-0 Barlow loss the other week and regrouped in their next three matches.”

The next game for the girls will be at Hermiston (3-5-1) on Oct. 3, a game between two teams that seem to be the favorites for the final CRC title.