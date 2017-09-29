Kegler's Corner: League scores soar

League action really heated up last week at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. There was a passel full of mighty fine scores. Chad Mason is back after finishing college and the youngster has been pounding the pins just like he did when he starred on the award winning HRVHS squad a few years ago.

Chad led the parade of scratch shooters last week with a cool 698 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league. Chad rolled so many strikes we lost count as he notched nifty scratch 251 and 247 games in his set. Leading the ladies once again was Bernie Keys, who blasted another scratch 645 series, this time in the high scoring Wednesday night Fraternal league. Bernie can hold her own with anybody!



And how about smooth Lynn Spellman, who demonstrated some amazingly consistent shooting with scratch 686, 685 and 684 sets in three leagues? Folks, that’s a pro-like 228 average! Lynn is definitely the David Copperfield of Hood River bowling — he makes pins disappear! Six of our bowlers topped their averages by 100 pins or more, so let’s use that metric to make the TEAM of the WEEK:

George Buck, +159; Chad Mason, +146; Phil Wilson, +114; Lynn Spellman,+113; Steve Nance, +112



George (the) Buck (stops here) was simply spectacular in the Thursday afternoon Lads & Lassies league, where he tossed a huge scratch 269 game and 645 series. Shades of a few years ago when he won the Oregon state No-tap tournament! Newcomer Phil Wilson found the range in the same session, rolling scratch 208 and 205 games. Talk about awesome — Steve Nance looked like a kid again in the Colts & Fillies league, where he scattered the sticks to the tune of a huge scratch 253 game and 604 series. Climbing over that magical 600 barrier has to feel so good, it’s quite an achievement! Nice going, Steve. Our sixth man award goes to Sue Spellman, who posted a solid scratch 200 game in the Industrial league, which boosted her to 100 pins over her average for the outing, just missing the team of the week. Nice bowling everybody.

League reports:

Monday evening Industrial league: Matt Hodges, 267 game & 654 series; Shaiyan Brittle, 202 game & 590 series; Lynn Spellman, 235 game; Sue Spellman, 200 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Nancy Asai, 537 series; Bonnie Ternahan, 201 game.

Tuesday Nite Mixed league: Chad Mason, 251,247 games & 698 series; Mary Finley, 245,204 games & 605 series; Matt Webber, 279 game; Patrick Olson, 235 game; Nancy Asai, 217, 200 games; Ciena Brittle, 217 game; Shaiyan Brittle, 212, 201 games; Dana Branson, 201 game.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts & Fillies league: Lynn Spellman, 236, 227, 221 games & 684 series; Steve Nance, 253 game & 604 series; Sue Spellman, 217 game & 545 series; Ron Baumsteiger, 254 game; Mick Sherrell, 244 game; Gerry Cope, 209 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal league: Lynn Spellman, 238,237 games & 686 series; Jeff Miller, 279 game & 663 series; Bernie Keys, 230,212,203 games & 645 series; Bill Pullum, 265 game; Matt Hodges, 254 game; Bryan Mason, 248 game; Cy Cannon, 244 game; Mark Chabotte, 238 game; Quinton Cox, 237 game; Josh Worth, 236 game; Ciena Brittle, 204 game.

Thursday afternoon Senior Lads & Lassies league: Lynn Spellman, 246, 224, 215 games & 685 series; George Buck, 269,204 games & 645 series; Jolene Randall, 210 game & 502 series; Ken Ingram, 226 game; Phil Wilson, 208,205 games; Len Allen, 204 game.