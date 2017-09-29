Pet of the Week: Frankie is a ‘lovebug’

Frankie has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. If you’re looking for a whole lotta love on tiny legs, meet Frankie (like frankfurter ... get it?), the cutest lil' Dachshund around. He's 15 pounds and the vet estimates him at around 2 years old.

Volunteers cannot get enough of this guy! He's a total lovebug that can never have too many snuggles. Frankie would love sleeping in a big bed with you, preferably tucked snugly under the covers. He's fine with most dogs, as long as they're friendly and polite. Frankie mostly just wants to be with his people doing whatever they're doing.

Frankie is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Frankie is $235.

•

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradopt-adog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.