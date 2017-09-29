Police Log, Sept. 6 to 23

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 14 — 27th Street — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of domestic assault IV, resisting arrest, interfering with making a report, assault on a public safety officer, and harassment.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Sept. 7 — I-84 at exit 63 — Buxton, Ore., resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and a Washington County probation violation detainer.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 6 — E Marina Drive, 1000 block — Mt. Hood resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of resisting arrest, obstruction and disorderly conduct II.
Sept. 12 — Pine Street — Female reported her home was entered while she was away. Nothing was taken.
Sept. 15 — Oak Street, 1300 block — Officer responded to a report of a verbal altercation in which a vehicle was damaged. Officer made contact with both parties involved. A male was cited for criminal mischief to a vehicle and a female was cited for harassment.
Sept. 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Criminal trespass citation issued to a transient male after returning to the store from which he’d been trespassed.
Sept. 16 — State Street, 700 block — Officer dispatched to a subject at a house who didn’t belong there.
Sept. 17 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Homeless male arrested for trespassing at a store. The same male had been issued a trespass charge at the same location a couple of days prior.
Sept. 23 — I-84 at exit 64 — Male arrested for a probation violation and unlawful possession of cocaine.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 7 — Hood River — Local male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sept. 9 — Hood River — Portland female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR.
Sept. 10 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and (not) providing information regarding liability insurance.
Sept. 12 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — White Salmon resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sept. 17 — I-84 at milepost 65 — Mosier resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sept. 17 — E Marina Drive, 1000 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, reckless endangering and two counts of hit and run.
Sept. 19 — Hood River — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sept. 23 — Cascade Avenue and Second Street — The Dalles resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor possession of cocaine.
