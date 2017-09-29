Toney Rocks at Hood River Library Oct. 4

Visit the Hood River Library on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. for an intimate concert by singer-songwriter Toney Rocks.

Originating from Las Vegas, Rocks integrates acoustic guitars and ukuleles into his music that he describes as “soul-stirring acoustic Americana.” Rocks was recently named as one of 10 Las Vegas artists to watch in 2017. His music is steeped in folk, blues and rock influences which has led to Rocks sharing the stage as a guest to folk music legend David Bromberg. In addition to headlining concerts around the country, he has opened for artists such as Corey Harris and Jarekus Singleton.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hood-riverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.

For more information on Rocks, visit www.toneyrocks.com.