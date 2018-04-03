Cornett joins Copper West as broker

Copper West Properties announces the addition of Cody Cornett to its team of brokers. Owner and Principal Broker Maui Meyer said, “We are happy to have Cody on our team and he brings a vibrant new energy to The Dalles during this vibrant new era in The Dalles.”



Cornett came to Oregon from Indiana to attend the University of Oregon in 2008. After earning a degree in Environmental Science and a summer in Alaska, he made his way to the Gorge for the winter. “Just wait for summer,” a friend told him, and here he is many years later, putting down roots in The Dalles.

Cornett is the executive director of a national watersports trade association and an active member in the wind and water community. He enjoys being on the water or on the trails, or home tending to his yard and garden with his wife, Maggie. His new office is located at 312 Court St., Suite 112, The Dalles. He can be reached at 219-916-0451 or cody@copperwest.com.

“Working in real estate is to work in one of the greatest echelons of service. I give 100 percent to my client’s endeavor in the same way that I give 100 percent to myself,” Cornett said.

Copper West has offices in Hood River and The Dalles and provides Real Estate services for clients on both the Oregon and Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge.