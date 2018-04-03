Entertainment Update for April 4 edition

2018 Maryhill Winery Amphitheater summer concerts announced

The Maryhill Winery 2018 Summer Concert Series lineup will include Chris Isaak on June 16, Michael Franti and Spearhead on June 17 and Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite on August 25. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Maryhill Winery, 9774 Highway 14, Goldendale, Wash.

Tim Mayer at CG Hotel

Tim Mayer will be playing piano at the Columbia Gorge Hotel Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, from 6-10 p.m. Columbia Gorge Hotel, 4000 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5566.

Ernie Sterno plays Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, April 3: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, April 5: Al and Nolan Hare, 6-9 p.m.

Friday, April 6: The Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 7: Ernie Sterno and The Blue Flames 7-10 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Kerry and Chic at White Buffalo

On Thursday, April 5,at 6 p.m., it’s the Buffalo’s First Thursday favorites Kerry Williams and Chic Preston. Both are stringed instrument marvels, clever song-writers, smooth vocalists and charming performers. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Chic Preston Trio at the Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Friday, April 6, 6-9 p.m.

Chic Preston Trio with Tim Ortlieb on drums and Ryan McAlexander on bass. Playing a tasty Gorge goulash of jazz, blues, funk, folk and country.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Terry Robb April 7

Cascade Blues Association Hall of Fame guitarist Terry Robb returns to the Lyle Hotel on Saturday, April 7, playing from 7-9 p.m. The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.

Rocky Horror at Bingen Theater

The Antici-Pation has been building for years and on April 6, 7, and 8, the Time Warp hits The Bingen Theater stage. The cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show is taking over the Gorge for a four-show engagement. Expect a full audience interactive, prop heavy version of the show. This is a fundraising weekend for Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance. Tickets are $10. Schedule: April 6: doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.; April 7: doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. and doors 11 p.m., show at midnight; April 8: doors at 2 p.m., show 3 p.m. For everyone’s safety, bags and backpacks not allowed in the theater.