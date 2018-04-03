Hearts of Gold receives fifth Excellence Award

Hearts of Gold Caregivers has announced it received the distinguished Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in quality assurance for home care, stated a press release.

The Leader in Excellence Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 15 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Excellence, Hearts of Gold Caregivers is now ranked among the top 4-5 percent of home care providers nationally participating in the Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management Program.

This accomplishment demonstrates Hearts of Gold Caregivers’ long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement, said the press release. To qualify for this award, 10 percent of Hearts of Gold Caregivers’ clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, Hearts of Gold Caregivers received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, etc. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the Hearts of Gold Caregivers management team set goals to reach the highest level of excellence possible.

“Since we opened, it’s been our goal that we would provide the highest quality, professional home care services possible, as well as offering an enjoyable work experience for the exceptional people who we hire to provide that care,” said Thomas Keolker, co-founder and owner of Hearts of Gold Caregivers. “Winning this award for the fifth year in a row is a clear demonstration that we have reached and maintained that goal for the long run. If you want the best quality home care services for you or your loved one, you need not search any further than Hearts of Gold Caregivers.”

The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.

“Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to reach their goals and deliver the best home care possible,” said Aaron Marcum, CEO and founder of Home Care Pulse. “We are happy to recognize Hearts of Gold Caregivers as a Leader in Excellence again this year. We’ve been impressed by their commitment to their clients and caregivers, as well as the quality of the overall care they provide. They really stand out in their market as a top home care provider.”

To learn more about Hearts of Gold, visit www.heartsofgoldcaregivers.com or call 541-387-0207.