HRV softball sweeps Savannah Showcase to remain undefeated

During spring break last week, the HRV softball team traveled to Anaheim for the Savannah Showcase softball tournament.

At this tournament, the Eagles matched up against Rancho Alamitos high school (CA), Anaheim high school (CA), Jesuit (OR) and Aliso Niguel high school (CA); taking the win in all four games to move to 9-0 on the season.

However, the Eagles’ last game of the tournament versus Aliso Niguel would take a late-game effort to keep HRV’s undefeated season alive.

Early on, the Eagles struggled.

In the top of the first Aliso Niguel retired the first three HRV batters, two were strikeouts.

But Aliso Niguel’s day at that plate wouldn’t be a walk in the park either, as Hannah McNerney was on the mound for HRV.

McNerney and the Eagles’ defense would get out of the bottom of the first after facing four batters.

In the top of the second, Aliso Niguel struck out the side on only nine pitches, quickly bringing McNerney back to the mound.

And Aliso Niguel would take advantage.

McNerney gave up a walk and a single before getting the first out of the inning on the third batter.

With runners on third and second, Aliso Niguel would hit a single to left bringing in both base runners to go up 2-0 with one out.

Aliso Niguel had a runner on third with one out when a sacrifice at bat by the fifth batter brought in the third run of the inning; 3-0 Aliso Niguel.

McNerney finished off the inning with no further damage done by the Aliso Niguel bats and the Eagles heading into the top of the third found themselves down 3-0, their largest deficit of the season.

For the following two innings neither side was able to get their bats going, which at the time wasn’t a good sign for HRV because they were playing catch up and only had three more innings to do so.

In the top of the fifth, the Eagles would finally cut into the Aliso Niguel lead.

After starting out the inning with back-to-back outs, the Eagles would go on a two out rally with three straight singles to load the bases.

Bases loaded and two outs, an error by the Aliso Niguel infield was made, advancing Lauren Decker from third to home plate making it 3-1 Aliso Niguel.

The Eagles would only score one in the fifth, but that one run would be the start of a multiple run inning in the top of the sixth for the Eagles.

The Eagles opened the top of the sixth with back-to-back walks.

HRV then loaded the bases after Morgan Baker was hit by a pitch, and with two outs, Decker was up to bat for the Eagles.

Decker singled on a groundball to the shortstop that brought home Aunika Yasui; 3-2 Aliso Niguel.

Next up to bat for the Eagles, Zoe Munn.

Munn would give HRV the lead for the first and last time in this game as she drove a ball to center field, allowing Lizzie Weekly and Baker to score; 4-3 HRV.

The Eagles, with Hannah McNerney on the mound in all seven innings of this game, would hold on to the 4-3 victory against Aliso Niguel after shutting them out in the sixth and seventh innings.

“Aliso Niguel is legit,” said Keller. “It took all we could muster to get a win. It showed that we can lean on each other and get the runs when we need it.”

After giving up a three-run second inning, the Eagles’ defense held the Aliso Niguel offense scoreless in the following five innings to close out this game.

The win over Aliso Niguel in HRV’s fourth and final game of the showcase moved the Eagles to 9-0 on the season.

Prior to the game against Aliso Niguel, HRV beat Rancho Alamitos, Anaheim and Jesuit by a combined score of 25-1; including two 9-0 victories.

HRV statistics in the Eagles 9-0 victory over Rancho Alamitos: Kaylin Winans pitched a shutout in four innings with two strikeouts; Decker led the way in hits with three; Decker and Makenzie Chambers both led the team in RBI’s with two each.

HRV statistics in the Eagles’ 9-0 victory over Anaheim: McNerney pitched a shutout in six innings with 12 strikeouts; Winans and Munn led the team in hits with two each; Munn was the Eagles’ leader in RBI’s with two.

HRV statistics in the Eagles’ 7-1 victory over Jesuit: Decker allowed six hits and tallied three strikeouts in six innings pitched; Chambers led the Eagles with three hits; Munn tallied in three RBI’s to lead HRV.

The Eagles were back in Oregon on Monday, April 2 versus Clackamas and won by a final score of 8-7 to move to 10-0 on the season (full story next edition).

HRV’s next home game is Saturday, April 7 against Sherwood; this game is scheduled to start at noon.