Kegler's Corner: Queen & 2 Jacks Win

Last week at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes, Queen and 2 Jacks won the Thursday afternoon Lads and Lassies league in a roll off with 3 Pugs. Congratulations to the champs, Jolene Randall, Phil Wilson and Len Allen. High scratch scores in the league included a perfect 300 game by Lynn Spellman who also captured the high scratch series with a lofty 752 set. For the women, Bernie Keys had the high scratch game and series with 258 and 640 respectively.

Many thanks to everybody who bowled in this fun league, hope to see you all back next season.

In the Monday night Industrial league last week, the Split Shots quintet blasted the second round winners, Mid-Columbia Diesel, 20 to 10 in their pivotal match for the round three lead and took over first place with just one week to go. The Splitters lead is only 8.5 points so the top three or four teams are still in it to win round three depending on the outcome of the regularly scheduled final matches this week.

The ladies Tuesday morning Workshirkers league concludes this week. The renowned Nobi’s quartet took the title again for the umpteenth time after having handily won both halves. League high scratch scores include a beautiful 277 game by Bernie Keys and a 656 series by Nancy Asai. Many thanks to everybody who bowled the Workshirkers.

In the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies league last week, the first place Go Granny Go foursome had their lead cut down to 6 points but that still looks hard to beat with just two weeks left in the second half.

Individually, there were some mighty fine scores last week. Fred Bergren topped everybody in the most pins over average department as he smashed the sticks in the high scoring Wednesday evening Fraternal league with his best series of the season, a nifty scratch 661 three gamer which was a whopping 174 pins over his average. Mick Sherrell is next with a big scratch 689 series that he fashioned in the Colts & Fillies, which was 128 pins over his average.

Mick’s 689 was also his best set of the season. Mark Chabotte garners our third star with a strong scratch 729 series that he tossed in the Fraternal. Mark was 111 pins over his average. And, of course, who else but Jeff Miller would notch the top scratch series last week with a cool 762 set that he fired in the Fraternal. That’s just a little better than average for the legendary pro from The Dalles. Great bowling everybody!

League reports:



Monday night Industrial league: Patrick Olson, 267 game and 679 series; Jeff Miller, 236 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Nancy Asai, 231 game.

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies league: Mick Sherrell, 243, 225, 221 games and 689 series; Lynn Spellman, 224, 201 games and 615 series; John Miller, 213 game; John Lyon, 202 game.

Wednesday night Fraternal league: Jeff Miller, 269, 258, 235 games and 762 series; Mark Chabotte, 248, 245, 236 games and 729 series; Jeremy Bloom, 268, 240 games and 679 series; Josh Worth, 248, 239 games and 687 series; Fred Bergren, 234, 233 games and 661 series; Bryan Mason, 237 game; Bernie Keys, 203 game.