Man accused of attacking 12-year-old

A Hood River man faces attempted murder and assault charges after allegedly attacking a 12-year-old girl early Sunday, using an unidentified weapon.

Matthew Ryan Buckley, 24, was arraigned Monday on three charges: attempted murder and attempted assault in the first degree and assault in the first degree, according to NORCOR records.

Sgt. Don Cheli provided these details: Police officers responded to a 9-1-1 call to a home on Fourth Street near June Street on the Heights in Hood River at about 5 a.m. The attack occurred inside the home, where about five people were present.

Cheli said the girl suffered a single injury in the incident and was transported by Hood River Fire Department ambulance. The victim is recovering, he said. As she is a juvenile, her name is not released.

Buckley was arrested at the home, without incident, and was an apparent acquaintance of someone else present in the residence, according to Cheli.

Hood River County District Attorney John Sewell and deputy DA Carrie Rasmussen were unavailable for comment.