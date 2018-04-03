Manager Search

Consultant Phil McKenney convenes a listening session Monday at Hood River Fire Hall to hear from community members about what they would like to see in a new city manager. The City of Hood River hopes to have a successor to Steve Wheeler, who will retire this summer, on board by mid-July. McKenney also met with agency leaders and each member of city council and Mayor Paul Blackburn Monday and Tuesday. McKenney was scheduled to present the results of his conversations to city council Tuesday night. From there, he will develop a profile, describing preferred traits, qualities and experience, to be dispersed to prospective candidates online and in the form of a four-color brochure. The call will go out nationwide and overseas, but the focus will be on the western U.S., said McKenney, who is based in Roseville, Calif. After fielding applications, he will prepare a short list of candidates for the council to invite to Hood River for formal interviews. McKenney said at Monday’s gathering that the new manager might start in August or September, depending on their current employment status and the process of giving notice and moving to a new community.