Mark Johnson joins YEBW Board

Young Entrepreneurs Business Week announces Mark Johnson, president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry (OBI), has been elected to YEBW’s board of directors.

With Johnson’s history advocating for education and workforce development across Oregon, his experience and insight are a valuable addition to YEBW’s leadership, said a press release.

“Having Mark join the YEBW Board is the next logical step in extending our partnership with the Oregon business community OBI represents,” said Jeff Gaus, YEBW’s board chair. “YEBW will be able to extend our reach, making our programs available to students from all walks of life, in all parts of the state and allow us to deepen our ties within the community.”

Oregon Business & Industry and Young Entrepreneurs Business Week share a common mission and alliance. While OBI serves as the largest local business association building a healthy, prosperous and competitive economic landscape statewide, YEBW educates and inspires the next generation of business leaders.

“We’re mutually committed to changing students’ lives across all 36 Oregon counties,” said John Chang, executive director of YEBW.

“An investment in youth business education is an investment in Oregon’s future economy,” said Johnson.

“Our time spent supporting students and this initiative is well worth the long-term return.”

Established in 2006, YEBW empowers young people to explore business industries and careers, while developing leadership and professional skills. Led by local entrepreneurs and executives, YEBW hosts week-long experiential education programs for high school students — Business Week, Finance Week, Investing Week, Marketing Week and Entrepreneur Week — on college campuses across Oregon.