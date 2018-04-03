New firefighters take oath

Jake Wegener, left, and Matt Picchiottino, the newest firefighters hired by Hood River Fire Department, take the oath of service Monday from Council Member Kate McBride, who presided at March 26 council meeting. Picchiottino moved here from Flower Mound, Texas, near Dallas, after working for Colleyville Fire Department, Texas, for the past four years. Previously he worked at AMR in Arlington, Texas, for two years. He was hired December 1, 2017. Wegener is originally from Bend and had worked as an American Heart Association Instructor (first aid and CPR) in Hillsboro, and served as a volunteer for Cascade Locks Fire Department. He completed his Paramedic Training and education at Portland Community College, and was hired March 1.