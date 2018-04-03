Pet of the Week: PeeWee loves cuddle time

Looking for a new best friend and sidekick? Then PeeWee is your little man!

He’s been selected by volunteers at Hood River Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. PeeWee is around 8 years old and weighs just over 11 pounds, but is working on slimming down in time for summer. Peewee loves long walks on the beach, back scratches and lots of cuddle time.

But watch out, he just might fly away with his adorable big black bat ears! He’s always game for making new doggie and human friends, even if he can act a bit coy and shy at first. PeeWee can be barky around cats, but just wants to be their friend too! PeeWee is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for PeeWee is $175.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.