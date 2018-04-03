Sports Briefs for April 4

Free boys and girls kids soccer camp

The Hood River Valley High School boys soccer and Concordia University mens soccer programs are hosting a free boys and girls soccer camp clinic on April 14 in Hood River. There will be skill stations that work on a variety of different skills, including dribbling, trapping and shooting. And of course, there will be interactive games. Campers will be split up into age-based groups: K-2nd grade, 3-5 grades and 6-8 grades. Check in is at 3:30 p.m. at Henderson Stadium. The camp will run from 4-5:15 p.m. Camp size is limited to 100 kids. Players are asked to bring their own ball. To register, visit www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/communityed or email jaime.rivera@hoodriver.k12.or.us, or text Jaime Rivera at 541-490-0699.

After the camp, a free live college soccer match will be held at Henderson Stadium between Concordia University and Eastern Oregon University, with Alex Gutierrez and Andrea Baeza making their returns to Hood River. Gutierrez and Baeza are both HRV alumni.

HRV softball

The Eagles are home at Westside Elementary on Saturday, April 7 versus Sherwood; this game is scheduled to start at noon.

HRV baseball

On Wednesday, April 4, the boys will welcome Bend for a matchup before the start of league play for the Eagles; start time versus Bend is at 4:30 p.m.

HRV boys lacrosse

On Tuesday, April 3, the HRV boys lacrosse team will have a home matchup versus La Salle. This game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

HRV girls lacrosse

The HRV girls lacrosse team will be at home against Westview on Friday, April 6. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

HRV girls tennis

Columbia River Conference play opens up at home for the HRV girls tennis team as they’ll welcome Pendleton into town on Wednesday, April 4. Start time for this match is 4 p.m. at Tsuruta Tennis Courts.