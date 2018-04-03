Trail work party scheduled for April 21

A complete rerouting and rehabilitation of 112L is scheduled for Saturday, April 21 beginning at 9 a.m.

The 112L — the loop trail located to the west of Post Flats Staging Area — has needed some TLC for quite some time, stated a press release, and the route was adversely impacted in 2017 by the Eagle Creek fire.

County OHV (off highway vehicle) staff has begun to reroute and rehabilitate the loop trail and hopes to complete the project with this volunteer work party.

Those interested in volunteering should meet at Post Flats Staging Area. Jordan Rhinevault, Hood River County OHV staff, will lead the work party and will take everyone to the project location.

If a volunteer comes later, they are asked to park in the staging area and walk past the flagging visible on the west side of the staging area — walk on the old skid road towards Mitchell Ridge to the project area.

Hand tools such as loppers, rakes, shovels, Pulaskis, McLeods and hoes, etc., and a mechanical compactor will be provided, but volunteers are welcome to bring tools of their own.

Volunteers should bring their own water, coffee, snacks, work clothes, rain gear (just in case), sturdy boots, gloves, safety glasses, hats and sunscreen.

Volunteer hours will be used to help satisfy requirements for the county’s current Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s ATV Operations and Maintenance grant. This will be a big help for the County’s Trail Program by bringing the loop up to appropriate standards, making it safer, and making it a lot more fun to use, said a press release.

The work party will begin at 9 a.m. and will end at approximately 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Rhinevault at 541-806-3413.

Driving instructions:

From I-84 eastbound take Exit 62. Turn right onto Cascade Avenue. Travel approximately 300 feet and make a right turn onto Mt. Adams Avenue (Mt. Adams Avenue turns into Wine Country Avenue which turns into Country Club Road). Drive for approximately 1.6 miles. Turn right onto Post Canyon Road (once it becomes gravel the road is rough with potholes and becomes steep). Travel approximately 2.7 miles to the staging area. The staging area is on both sides of the road.

From I-84 westbound take Exit 62 and turn left onto Cascade Avenue. Follow the remainder of the directions above. This staging area offers semi-improved parking facilities and is located on Hood River County Forestry Department property. This staging area is day use only, has been rocked, and is large enough to accommodate equestrian trailers.