Winless in Arizona for HRV baseball

HRV baseball is currently in a slump.

Last week the Eagles traveled to Arizona for the Pride Classic Baseball Tournament.

At this tournament, HRV lost all four of its contests to move to 2-7 on the season.

“People probably look at our record and think that our season is over,” said head baseball coach Erich Harjo. “But I have a lot of trust in what we are doing moving forward. As far as I’m concerned, we are 0-0 at this point of the season.”

Regarding the Arizona tournament, Harjo explained that it was a trip full of opportunity to learn and grow both individually and as a team.

“The guys worked really hard to make adjustments as the week went on,” said Harjo. “However, we got off to a very slow start on Monday and Tuesday of the tournament.”

The Eagles opened the tournament versus Monarch, Colo., on Monday, March 26.

Against the Monarchs, the Eagles found themselves down early.

Through the first three innings, the Monarchs would put up four runs, including a two-run first inning.

On the mound for the Eagles was sophomore Greyson Losee.

Losee would hold off the Monarch bats in the top of the fourth to keep the deficit at 4-0 heading into the bottom of the inning.

Isaac Beaman for the Eagles would open the bottom of the fourth with a walk, bringing up Ryan Gray to play with no outs and a runner on first.

After taking the first pitch for a ball, Gray hit a shot to center field on the second pitch he saw and Beaman would come all the way around from first to score the Eagles first run of the game, 4-1 Monarch.

Following the run, the Eagles quickly threatened to possibly put up more than one run on the scoreboard as the bases were loaded with one out.



The Eagles would play it safe and make sure to get one more run on the scoreboard as freshman Harrison Howell hit a sacrifice fly to left field that brought Gray home from third for HRV’s second run of the inning, 4-2 Monarch.

In the top of the fifth, the Monarchs would respond to the Eagles’ two-run inning with a run off a sacrifice fly to extend their league to 5-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

After two quick outs to open the bottom of the fifth, the Eagles’ next three batters reached base and with two outs and the bases loaded, senior Connor Coerper was up to bat.

“Coerper hit a ball which looked like it was a grand slam off the bat, but the right fielder got to the fence and robbed the ball,” said Harjo. “What was a go ahead grand slam turned into a situation that sucked the life out of our team.”

In the final two innings, the Eagles were outscored 6-1 by Monarch and HRV would go on to lose this game by a final score of 11-3 to open the tournament.

“We just couldn’t seem to make the routine play, or catch a break in this game,” said Harjo.

As a team, the Eagles totaled five errors versus the Monarch.

After the loss to open the tournament, the Eagles’ second day “had the same kind of tone as the first day,” said Harjo, as they were up against the Idaho State Champions from last year: Rocky Mountain High School.

Coerper started on the mound for HRV and kept this game within striking distance.

Through the first four innings, Coerper had 10 strikeouts on three earned runs, “but as a pitching staff we gave up 12 free bags and from a statistical standpoint 90 percent of those will score,” said Harjo, “making it virtually impossible to keep up offensively.”

Rocky Mountain would go on to beat HRV by a final score of 11-2.

On Wednesday, March 28, the Eagles would face off versus Milennium high school, host and later champions of this tournament.

Against Milennium, the boys “seemed to have a different look,” said Harjo.

“Our approach at the plate was much better,” said Harjo. “But once again, it felt like we were snake bit.”

HRV struck first in this game as Caden Leiblein hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the first to bring in Beaman, putting the Eagles up 1-0 over the home favorites.

But Milennium would quickly snatch the lead from HRV with a three-run inning in the home half of the first, 3-1 Milennium.

In the top of the third, the Eagles “were snake bit.”



With one out and two baserunners on, Leiblein and Coerper hit back-to-back doubles that hit the yellow tubing on top of the fence and bounced back into the field of play.

The Eagles would take a 4-3 lead after the back-to-back doubles, “but it’s things like that with the ball hitting the top of the fence and bouncing back into play that are just tough pills to swallow,” said Harjo.

In the final four innings, HRV would score two runs, one of those a homerun from Coerper in the top of the fifth.

However, the two runs wouldn’t be enough for the Eagles to come away with the victory as Milennium outscored the Eagles 7-2 in the final four innings to go on to win by a final score of 10-7.

In the final game of the tournament, the Eagles would go up against “the best team in the Los Angeles area in St. John Bosco,” said Harjo.

“We competed very hard against them, but they flexed the power muscle and hit multiple extra base hits on our pitching.”

After a 10-run inning in the third for St. John Bosco, the Eagles were down 13-0 and it would be too much of a deficit to overcome as the Eagles would lose its final game of the tournament by a final score of 15-7.

“I am thankful we got that opportunity. St. John Bosco is a very talented team,” said Harjo. “I was very pleased with Beaman’s pitching performance in relief, going 2.2 innings, striking out two and keeping us in the game. Trenton Hough also had a very good game at the plate, driving in six runs.”

The Eagles return to Oregon this week and are playing it “one game at a time,” said Harjo. “I am really excited to see how our team is going to respond.”

HRV in its first game back from Arizona won by a final score of 4-3 versus Tualatin on Monday, April 2 (full story next edition).

The Eagle next home game is on Wednesday, April 7 versus Bend; scheduled start time is 4:30 p.m.