Auditions this month for drama ‘God of Carnage’

Judie Hanel Presents announces auditions for Yasmina Reza’s award-winning play, “God of Carnage.”

Auditions will at 6 p.m. on April 15 and Tuesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at River Daze Café, located at Second and Cascade Avenue in Hood River. If you are unable to attend scheduled auditions, contact Hanel to schedule another time.



Performance dates are Oct. 6 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. at River Daze Café. This is a staged reading; however, large chunks of the show will be memorized. Hanel can email portions of the script from the show to prepare actors for auditions; her email is judieh@gorge.net.

About ‘God of Carnage’

Sometimes the best comedy comes from a place that is uncomfortably close. As Reza dives headfirst into the lives of two families, we see four practical parents. A playground altercation between their two children sets the stage for a levelheaded mediation — or so we think. What starts as a civilized meeting over coffee and clafouti ends in a barbaric eruption of anxiety and accusations. A comedy about manners, without manners.



“God of Carnage” won Best Play at the 2009 Tony Awards and the London production won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.