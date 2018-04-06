Beta Sigma Phi to host fundraising sale

Beta Sigma Phi Preceptor Theta Sorority will host a garage sale Thursday and Friday, April 12-13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hood River Saddle Club. There will also be a plant and bake sale.

“We have fundraisers to raise money to be able to donate to our community,” said a press release. “Donations go to Hood River County Search and Rescue, Families in the Park, two Christmas families, the Hood River Care Center, Hood River Adopt A Dog, Meals on Wheels, Lions fireworks and to help someone in need.

“Donations of coffee to the warming shelter, food to FISH, cookies to our firefighters, sheriff’s officers and city police, and other community needs, are brought by our members,” the press release continued. “We love the community we live in. Please stop by and find your treasure!”