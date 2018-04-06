Big Art update: ‘La Manana’

The newest “Big Art” work was installed this week in front of The History Museum of Hood River County, off Marina Drive next to the Hood River Marina. Cathleen Rehfeld’s four-by-eight “La Manana,” a view of the Gorge looking west, is part of Art of Community’s outdoor gallery walk, also known a Big Art. Rehfeld’s painting joins a string of Big Art sculptures along the Hood River waterfront, between The Hook and Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, and others scattered around downtown and The Heights. View the map at art-of-community.com.