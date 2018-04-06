Fearless and free: CCA offers drop-in classes for kids starting Sunday

Columbia Center for the Arts is offering free drop-in kids’ art classes most Sundays from 1-3 p.m. in the art center’s studio.

“Fearless and Free” art class activities will be fun and easy to do, ranging from making greeting cards and necklaces to drawing and painting. They will run April 8 to Aug. 26

Classes are kid- and family-friendly for children ages 4 and up. An adult, who can also participate in the workshop, must accompany all children. No registration is necessary.

For a list of weekly activities, visit columbiaarts.org and click on Studio/Youth Classes.

This free program is sponsored by the Juan Young Trust, the Templeton Foundation, and the Storms Family Foundation.