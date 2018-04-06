Four-straight wins for HRV girls lacrosse

In the first game back from spring break, the HRV girls lacrosse team had no problem handling Wilson, winning on the road by a final score of 17-3.

The Eagles are currently 4-0 to start the season and have outscored their opponents 55-21 in those games.

“We have a great team composed of seasoned players,” said head coach Andrew McElderry. “We have the skills. Now we are working on the mental game.”

And against Wilson, the Eagles had a “great opportunity” to continue to work on team discipline and composure ahead of a “extremely challenging” stretch of games.

“The team continues to work well together,” said McElderry. “A vast majority of our goals are from multiple touches from players and we strive to have a high number of assists.”

The Eagles on Tuesday night shot 17 of 25 as a team and tallied in five assists.

Offensively, HRV was led by Emma Norris, who had team-highs in both goals (4) and assists (2).

Abigail Bartles was the Eagles’ second leading scorer with three.

Other scorers for HRV versus Wilson: Brynne Holman (2); Kathryn Koenig (2); Terra Mikkelsen (2); Tori Hopkins (1); Katherine McElderry (1); Lauren Trumbull (1); and Alex Willis (1).

“Defensively, we continue to work on double teaming and are improving as indicated by the growing number of caused turnovers attributable,” said McElderry.

Over the first four games of the season, HRV has caused a total of 41 turnovers — including 11 versus Wilson, which ties for a season-high.

Koenig forced three of Wilson’s 11 turnovers to lead the Eagles; Josie Petersen and Trumbull each forced two turnovers.

As a team, the Eagles won 15 faceoffs and had 24 groundballs.

Lauren Orr and Trumbull each had four total faceoffs won, while 14 of the 17 girls on the Eagles roster recorded at least one groundball.

At 4-0 on the season, the Eagles are heading into a tough two-game stretch with Westview and Lincoln.

“We have been gearing up for these games since day one,” said McElderry. “If the ladies can stay the course and play their game, we should have some good success.”



Westview comes to town on Friday, April 6; start time is at 7 p.m. at Henderson Stadium. The girls will follow up that game on the road in Lincoln on Tuesday, April 10.