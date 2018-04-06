‘Gilligan: The Untold Story’

Mid-Columbia Lions Follies 2018 edition, “Gilligan’s Island, the Untold Story,” opened April 6 at the Hood River Middle School Auditorium. Enid (Tamara Emler Ball), left, Skinny Mulligan (Colton Nussbaum), and Midge Grumby (Caryn Chilton) are part of the “back story” surrounding the lives of the famous castaways in the 1960s TV sitcom. Follies dates are April 6-7 and 12-14 for the evening shows starting at 7:30 p.m. A matinee performance will be held on Sunday, April 8 at 2 p.m. More information at left, “On Stage.”