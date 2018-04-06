Hood River News logo

One Acts Fest at high school

As of Friday, April 6, 2018

Hood River Valley High School Theater Department presents its annual Student-Directed One Acts Festival on Friday and Saturday, April 6-7.

Performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Bowe Theater.

The festival is free, but donations will be accepted to support the theater department.

﻿

