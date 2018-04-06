One Acts Fest at high school

Hood River Valley High School Theater Department presents its annual Student-Directed One Acts Festival on Friday and Saturday, April 6-7.
Performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Bowe Theater.
The festival is free, but donations will be accepted to support the theater department.
