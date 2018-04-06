Records: sword used in attack on HR youth

A Hood River man faces criminal charges after allegedly attacking a 12-year-old girl with a sword, court documents show.

Matthew Buckley, 24, was arraigned Monday on three charges: attempted murder and attempted assault in the first degree and assault in the first degree.

Police officers responded to a 9-1-1 call to a home on Fourth Street near June Street on the Heights in Hood River at about 5 a.m. Saturday, Hood River Police Sgt. Don Cheli, said. The attack occurred inside the home, where about five people were present.

Cheli said the girl suffered a single injury in the incident and was transported for medical care by a Hood River Fire Department ambulance. The victim is recovering, he said Tuesday. As she is a juvenile, her name is not released.

Buckley was arrested at the home, without incident, and was an apparent acquaintance of someone else present in the residence, according to Cheli.

Court records note there were two victims in the case — the attempted murder and assault charges involved one female victim, while the attempted assault involved another female. The information of felony charges document did not specify the victims’ ages.

On April 2, Judge John Wolf set Buckley’s bail security at $500,000. Wolf also included release conditions of no contact with the victims or anyone under age 18, and no possession of weapons.

Buckley, who is lodged at NORCOR, is scheduled to reappear in Hood River Court for a follow-up hearing on April 12.