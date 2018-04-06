Robotics at Rotary

Steelhead robotics team members demonstrate their creation’s ability to find, pick up and put down foam blocks during Thursday’s Hood River Rotary luncheon at Columbia Gorge Hotel. Grace Guertin, left, Claire Powell, and Eva Jones are part of the team heading to FLL World Championship robotics competition in Houston, Texas, later this month. The team is raising funds for their trip via www.gofundme.com/steelheadworlds2018. Also heading to Worlds is Pink Fluffy Unicorns, a seventh grade team from Wy’east Middle School. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/wyeast-robotics-team-to-worlds. Also, the Hood River neighborhood team Hydro Automations head to the Northwest Championships May 18 in Carlsbad, Calif. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/hydroautomatons.