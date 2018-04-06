Safety Fair

Families flock to tables laden with stickers, pencils, fresh fruit, and other objects and information sources from more than a dozen local public safety and social services agencies at Jackson Park on March 31. The fair is held each year in conjunction with the annual community Easter Egg Hunt. “I just love this. It’s just amazing. Look at the cooperation we have here,” said Rev. Jeff Mueller of Immanuel Lutheran Church, who coordinates the events along with other congregations in the Gorge Community Churches organization. “We’re giving bike helmets away, and Smokey the Bear is here. Hood River Sheriff joined us this year, and The Next Door, and One Community Health. Looking around, we’re out of room.”