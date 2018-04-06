SHERIFF LOG: March 19 to 26

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 19 — Cascade Locks — Deputies assisted with an alleged child abuse investigation. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the report was unsubstantiated.
March 23 — Avalon Drive — Male cited and released for assault IV and criminal mischief II.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 24 — Cascade Locks — Two juveniles were cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana.
March 24 — Tucker Road, 1100 block — Deputy responded on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Four individuals were subsequently cited for minor in possession of marijuana.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 21 — State Street, 300 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 20 — Tucker Road, 1100 block — Deputy investigated a single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash.
March 23 — N. 15th Street, 300 block — Wasco County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance to locate a driver who fled the scene of an injury collision. The driver was located and interviewed.
March 25 — Homestead Drive — Male arrested in Odell for the crimes of felony eluding police, misdemeanor eluding police, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering another, hit and run (property), criminal mischief I and two outstanding felony warrants out of Hood River County. He was lodged at NORCOR.
March 26 — Summit Drive and Highway 281 — Vehicle towed because it was partially obstructing the roadway.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 20 — Cascade Locks — Male cited and released for a local warrant.
Theft or burglary:
March 21 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Burglary reported.
March 22 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Male arrested for burglary II and theft III. He was lodged at NORCOR.
March 25 — Parkdale — Vehicle reported to have been broken into at White River Snow Park.
Sex offenses:
March 20 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, furnishing alcohol to a minor and sex crimes.
Other:
March 21 — SW Ruckel Street, Cascade Locks — Juvenile reported as a runaway.
March 24 — Peach Tree Drive, 3300 block — Four underage adults were cited for minor in possession of alcohol (consumption).
March 25 — Lost Lake Road — Found property turned in to the sheriff’s department.
March 25 — Cascade Locks — Runaway juvenile reported.
March 26 — Mt. Hood-Parkdale — Search and rescue conducted on Red Hill Road.
