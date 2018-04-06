Stevenson man killed in wreck

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle traffic collision just north of Stevenson, Wash., on April 3, at approximately 11:08 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed a full size pickup truck was travelling south on the CG-2100 Road (Skaar Road) when it lost control attempting to negotiate a curve in the roadway, according to a statement issued by Undersheriff Pat Bond. The truck rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its top near milepost 5. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Matthew Hibbard, 41, from Stevenson.

The vehicle was occupied by three other passengers who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The involved passenger’s names are being withheld at this time.

Preliminary investigation revealed speed and/or alcohol may be contributing factors in the collision. This is an on-going investigation, according to Bond.