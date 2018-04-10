Abstract Exhibit: Artist Laurie Danial speaks April 15 at CCA

Columbia Center for the Arts invites the community to a talk by artist and printmaker Laurie Danial on Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. in the Columbia Art Gallery. Danial is the featured artist in the CCA April gallery exhibition “Internal Dialogue: Abstract Art.”

Danial, who lives in Portland, received her art education from the Pacific Northwest College of Art and Portland State University, and has exhibited throughout the Pacific Northwest. Her practice explores themes of the internal and personal, while engaging the events of contemporary culture.

Through a highly intuitive process of image creation, abstraction and figuration, Danial creates evocative, invigorating oil paintings on panel, said a press release. Her work focuses on the dichotomy of perfection and execution. Whether her ideas spout from archaeology or graffiti, Danial pushes the envelope of representative elements and pure flights of the imagination, said the press release.

“For me, meaning emerges from the act of making and not the other way around,” said Danial. “As a process-based artist, I tend to work with a kind of faith — earned through experience — that one can find something in nothing.”

The talk is free and open to the public. The exhibition, curated by local artist Laurie Balmuth, runs April 6-29 and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is sponsored by the Ford Foundation, Cathedral Ridge Winery, and Windermere Realty.