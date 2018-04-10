Blossom Craft and Quilt Show returns April 21-22 in Odell

In springtime, the Hood River Valley is famous for its blanket of thousands of acres of blooming pear, apple, and cherry orchards. The valley’s communities celebrate this floral display with the annual Blossom Festival. Two of the festival’s events — Blossom Craft Show and the Blossom Fest Quilt Show — take place Saturday and Sunday, April 21-22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fairgrounds are located in the midst of orchard country at 3020 Wy’east Road, near the community of Odell.

The Blossom Craft Show features something for everyone, said a press release. Artists, craftspeople, and vendors from around the Northwest will be on hand offering arts and crafts, garden art, rhododendrons, azaleas and other yard plants, handcrafted home furnishings and decorations, gourmet foods, jewelry, pottery, beads, clothing, winetasting and food. More than 120 vendor booths will be available.

The Odell Garden Club’s annual plant sale happens Saturday at the Craft Show. The Hood River Valley High School FFA organization will be there both days offering a variety of plants for sale from their greenhouse, as well as professional growers of shrubs and plants.

The Columbia Gorge Fruit Growers will be offering Hood River pears fresh from controlled atmosphere storage for sale. The Special Olympics organization will be there with a fundraiser, and the Hood River Art Club will have a gallery-style display of paintings and fine art. The Blossom Craft Show is organized by the Hood River County Fair Board.

Along with the Blossom Craft Show, the annual Blossom Fest Quilt Show and Sale will also be taking place at the fairgrounds in the Floral Building. More than 100 handmade quilts will be on display, with many of them for sale.

Follow the signs to the Hood River County Fairgrounds, located at 3020 Wy’east Road, at the intersection of Wy’east and Summit roads, south of Hood River near Odell. Admission and parking are free. More at Hoodriverfair.org.