City’s proclamation honors Shelter Services

Hood River Shelter Services was honored Monday with passage and reading of a proclamation “in recognition and gratitude for the community support of residents in Hood River without adequate shelter.”

Mayor Paul Blackburn read the proclamation, standing with Shelter Services board member Sandy Spellecy. The winter Warming Shelter ended its eighth season March 12, providing a warm place to sleep, meals, and other services to anyone in need.

The proclamation read, in part:

“Whereas every member of society deserves the dignity of having their basic human needs met and the security of having a safe and sheltered place to sleep at night and there are residents of Hood River whose basic human needs are not met and who experience particular hardship in winter without heat or home and hundreds of individuals, businesses and organizations in the Hood River community have shown commitment and compassion to assisting the poor and homeless most in need this winter; and improving the health, welfare and safety of all citizens of Hood River is an important goal and the city desires to express gratitude for community members who come together to work toward this goal.”

The document names the Shelter Services board, restaurants that provided food, health care providers who came to the shelter, and businesses and organizations that provided support and sponsorship, and “the citizens of Hood River who live with compassion and service to their neighbors in need.”