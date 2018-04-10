Entertainment Update, April 11 edition

Kit Garoutte at Tarwater

Cacth guitarist Kit Garoutte on Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tarwater Tavern. Garoutte’s style ranges from acoustic to eclectic — something for everyone. This week, Moe Dixon joins the fun. Tarwater Tavern, 130 Jewett Blvd., White Salmon.

Connollys play Lyle April 14

Polly & the Connollys at the Lyle Hotel on Saturday, April 14, from 7-9 p.m. The Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.

Jose & Dan at the Buffalo

Thursday, April 12 at 6 p.m., Jose Maya (percussion) and Dan Boller (keys/vocals) perform rocking blues and jazz grooves at the White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Ryan Kolberg at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines: Ryan Kolberg and Doug Stepina on Friday, April 13 from 6-9 p.m. The duo’s set list includes a blend of their own creative, original tunes and a unique spin on some classic covers of any era. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.



Secret Salsa meets April 13

Secret Salsa Society hosts a Bachata lesson and dance with guest instructor Inaki Torres on Friday, April 13 at the Mt. View Grange (1085 N. Main, White Salmon). Bachata is a social dance from the Dominican Republic. Torres leads the Vitalidad Movement Arts Center in Portland. He will be teaching musical style, rhythm and body movement. No dance experience or partner needed. We all learn together! Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Lesson begins at 7:30 p.m. Social dance until 10 p.m. $10 admission.

Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sundays, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.

Country Dance April 14

The Second Saturday Country Dance returns April 14 from 7-9 p.m. to Rockford Grange. Admission is $6 for members, $7 for non-members.

