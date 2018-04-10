Hip Hop, spoken word with Mic Crenshaw April 19

Experience an inspired evening of spoken word, poetry, hip hop, beats, activism, and more with Mic Crenshaw at Columbia Center for the Arts Thursday, April 19 beginning at 7 p.m.

Billboard Magazine has described Crenshaw as having “made his mark on culture. Now it’s time that he garners critical mass to spread his positivity to the world at large,” said a press release.

Born on the Southside of Chicago, and raised both there and in Minneapolis, Crenshaw is a world-class MC and poet who has emerged on the national and international stage, said the press release. As a teen in the late ‘80s, Crenshaw was embroiled street violence, confronting white supremacist gangs that were pushing their agenda in local parks and social scenes. Even after suppressing neo-Nazi groups, the violence remained, both in the streets and from authorities. That’s when Crenshaw decided it was time to escape and move west to Portland.

“I wanted something new. (At the time) my ties with the streets were still strong, and my social life involved drinking and fighting. I was ready for a change,” said Crenshaw.

In Portland, he quickly became one of the most respected artists in the Northwest, said a press release. Beginning in 1994, he was the front man for the Portland live hip-hop band Hungry Mob. In 2001, Crenshaw won The Portland Poetry Slam Championship and went on to finish as a national finalist. His community efforts expand from the local to the global.

Crenshaw will entertain with music, stories, and poetry at the April 19 event, sponsored by Oregon Humanities.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, students and military.

Tickets are available online and in the gallery at 215 Cascade Ave., downtown Hood River.