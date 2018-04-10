Jail’s mental health unit ‘a blessing’

Robert was 4 years old when he got his first mental health diagnosis, for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Others would follow: Tourette’s, anxiety, high functioning autism, bi-polar disorder and PTSD.

Since last August, he’s been in the new mental health unit of the regional jail in The Dalles, which he called “a blessing.”

For some inmates with mental health issues, it may be the only setting in which they receive help, said Robert, who asked that his last name not be used and also declined to say what he was in jail for. He is an inmate from Benton County, which rents jail beds from the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility.

The mental health unit was opened last July, and can house up to 12 people, but the other day had just six. The furniture and beds are made of institutional-grade blue plastic, which softens the environment compared to the metal bedding and furniture elsewhere in the jail.

The unit is set aside for men classified as Severely Persistently Mentally Ill (SPMI). A series of screening tools are done on every incoming inmate, measuring everything from their mental health to their likelihood of reoffending, said Jail Administrator Bryan Brandenburg.

Brandenburg has a background in working with the incarcerated mentally ill population, and when he took over as jail administrator three years ago, he soon set about establishing programming to help not only the mentally ill, but the general inmate population as well.

The result has been a 15 percentage point drop in recidivism, which is when inmates end up back in jail. The recidivism rate was 76 percent four years ago, and the latest figure has it at 61 percent.

In raw numbers, where 3,391 people were booked in 2014-15, that was down to 2,795 by 2016-17, the last full year of data.

Michael, another Benton County inmate in the mental health unit, said he’s learned more about himself since he arrived here last August.

In anger management classes, he’s found what his triggers are and “how to stop myself from going into a tantrum.”

He also took a class on medications — what they do, how important they are, and what side effects to watch for.

“A lot of my issues, I was feeling better, and I’d go off my medicine,” he said. What the class taught him is to “basically accept the fact you’re probably going to have to be on medications the rest of your life and you can’t stop them because you’re feeling better. If you’re feeling better, that’s a sign that they’re working.”

He resisted accepting his diagnosis of borderline autism because of the stigma, he said. “But they got me on some medications awhile back that has really been helping me out.

“It’s been really nice, I’ve been able to stabilize my medication,” he said. “When I first got here I was not intelligible.”

He’s even been able to try a new medication for his PTSD that he was never even aware existed before.

“The culture here is just different than any place I’ve ever heard of,” Michael said.

“We’re not stuck in a cell for 23 hours a day and let out at midnight,” which meant they couldn’t contact their attorney or family, he said.

“We’ve had classes in here which make the day go by quicker. It’s not just sitting here waiting for the hammer to fall.”

He added, “It’s difficult, but I’m learning how to deal with new people, and on the outside I didn’t do that. In a weird way jail — this jail — is actually helping me.”

Robert lauded Kathleen Green, who heads the SPMI program, for doing everything she can to help them. They have games to play and have recently been given access to movies. The TV has limited options, since they’re allowed just one channel change per day.

These perks are carrots used to reward them for participation in programs. Both Michael and Robert are what’s called a “house mouse,” someone who keeps the unit clean and gains points at the commissary as a reward.

Every inmate in the mental health unit is required to participate in a daily community meeting to discuss interpersonal issues, but they have the option of taking others to earn privileges. If a person takes all classes offered, they can be occupied from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Both men like that the unit is a haven of sorts from the regular “jail politics” where you might get ordered to do something or face getting beat up.

Michael said the jail has been “pretty good about keeping the mental health unit a good environment.” One man was forced to leave the unit because they didn’t get along with the other inmates.

Robert said the unit is “the closest thing you can get to a mental health facility” in many cases.

He added, “Part of the reason they saw a need to establish this unit is people with neurological difficulties were getting sent to jail more often than they were getting sent to mental health facilities.

“The jail was becoming a de facto mental health hospital.”