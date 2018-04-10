No one hurt in Friday tip-over crash on W. Cascade

Two men with the same last name and an ironic earlier connection collided Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on West Cascade.

Police and firefighters were called to the west access drive of the Walmart store at about 1:40 p.m. to a report of a van on its side after colliding with a pickup.

Mt. Adams Transportation service driver George Cox of White Salmon was belted in and found himself on his side after the van — with him as the only occupant — was hit by a Ford F250 pickup driven by Gregory Cox of Hood River.

Gregory Cox, 75, was examined by Hood River Fire and EMS at the scene, but had no injuries beyond a sore torso from hitting the steering wheel. He also was alone in his vehicle.

While Gregory rested, George approached him and the two men chatted. As Oregon State Trooper Travis Paulson and other providers confirmed the two mens’ names, Gregory said, “My name is Cox, too,” and then told George, “I think I know you. I get a ride from you sometimes.”

The transit van was turning onto Cascade, heading east, when the westbound pickup hit it and tipped it over.

“I suddenly realized I was sitting on my side. Good thing I had the seatbelt on,” said George, who is a veteran truck driver who has been driving the transit van for about two years.

The road was closed for about 45 minutes from Rand to Mt. Adams Loop, with much traffic being diverted to Interstate 84.