Oregon takes public input on coordinated care organizations

The Oregon Health Authority will hold three meetings at the end of April to gather public input about the coordinated care model and the state’s Medicaid reforms.

Coordinated care organizations (CCOs) were formed in 2012 as part of the state’s plan to improve the quality of health care and limit the growth in health care spending.

“We need to hear from OHP (Oregon Health Plan) members, taxpayers and the public about what’s working for them, and what needs more work so we can continue to transform the health system in Oregon,” said Patrick Allen, OHA’s director. “We have more than five years of experience with the coordinated care model. We know that it has saved taxpayers money while improving care in some areas, but we also know there is a lot more work to do.”

CCOs are local organizations governed by community members. They bring together physical, mental health, addiction medicine, and dental health providers to coordinate care for people on the Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid). There are 15 CCOs in Oregon coordinating health care for nearly 1 million OHP members throughout the state. New CCO contracts will start in 2020, but the state is gathering public input now to help inform those contracts. There are three public meetings in April:

Portland — April 20, 9-11 a.m., Mercy Corps Northwest, 43 S.W. Naito Parkway.

The Dalles — April 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wahtonka High School, 3601 West 10th St.

Woodburn — April 28, 9 a.m. to noon, Legacy Health Wellspring Conference Center, 1475 Mt. Hood Avenue.

Advance registration at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CCO-April-Meetings is appreciated. Visit the CCO 2.0 webpage at www.oregon.gov/oha/OHPB/Pages/CCO-2-0.aspx.