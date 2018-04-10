Pet of the Week: Biggie is … actually pretty small

Biggie is just about as cute as they come, and he’s been selected by volunteers as Hood River Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. He’s a 1-year-old, Miniature Pinscher/Miniature Australian Shepard, just 12 pounds, and knows how to work it for the camera.

He enjoys playing with toys, long walks, and cuddles for days. He also loves to be the center of attention and would do best in a one-dog household without children or cats. He would do best in a calm, quiet home with a secure fence, as he’s been known to make a run for it now and then. Biggie is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Biggie is $275.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.