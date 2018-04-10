Ruben Cleaveland named municipal Judge

Hood River City Council learned who it will share the dais with Monday.

The city’s new Municipal Judge is Ruben Cleaveland, who is a familiar face.

Cleaveland, who succeeds the late Judge Will Carey, was appointed by Mayor Paul Blackburn, who announced the selection. Municipal Court meets in the same room, council chambers, and the bench is front and center, where the mayor and other committee chairs also preside.

Carey, who had the job for 37 years, died unexpectedly on Feb. 3.

Cleaveland has been Carey’s bench backup for several years and was appointed interim when Carey died. A Hood River resident since 2006, Cleaveland will continue to work in the office Annala Carey Baker Thompson and VanKoten, which he joined two years ago.

He graduated from Gonzaga University law school in 2004 after doing his undergraduate work at University of Portland. He clerked for retired Judge Donald Hull starting in 2006 and founded his own practice in 2009.

Prior to selection, Blackburn formed a subgroup to consider applicants, with Assistant City Manager Will Norton, Councilor Kate McBride, and attorney Debra Phillips, who has done legal counsel for the city over the years. Philips advised Blackburn that the appointment is the mayor’s to make.

“We had some great candidates, and I am happy to announce we are going to appoint our interim, Ruben Cleaveland,” Blackburn said.

Cleaveland said, “I am very honored to accept this appointment. I’ve been here on Tuesdays to keep things going. It’s something I enjoy very much. Thank you, and I will do a good job for you.”

Blackburn said he has viewed Cleaveland on the bench.

“This is a law and order thing, but it is also a kindly uncle kind of counseling thing, not high legal concept stuff — folks who are struggling and made some bad choices and got caught, ‘I need my license to get to my job’ kind of situations. I was real impressed with (Cleaveland’s) thoughtfulness, compassion and tolerance. Fairness and kindness at the same time.”

“A lot of it (Municipal Court) is an issue of poverty — people who at a high level of anxiety and I am very mindful of that,” Cleaveland said. “It’s not just levying a fine and calling it good.”

Blackburn called on Cleaveland to suggest changes in the coming weeks in how the court operates.

“You might not be here 37 years, but you’re the guy now,” Blackburn said.

Cleaveland said his current clerk, Ebelia Rodriguez, has resigned, and the hiring of a new clerk will be an opportunity to look at possible streamlining.

The council also heard a report from Police Chief Neal Holste, who announced his department will conduct a “Community Gun Take-Back Day” on June 2 at the police station. The take-back event is voluntary, and will give residents the opportunity to transfer weapons, or ammunition, to police officers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holste has paid for a banner to hang outside. Gun owners will be asked to place the weapon in a plastic bag and place that bag inside a non-transparent container such as a duffle bag.

Weapons must be transported unloaded. “All guns will be taken anonymously and without question,” Holste said, and held for 90 days.

At the conclusion of the gun take-back project, a report will be written to log the guns that have been received for the day. The gun’s serial numbers will be checked through the National Crime Information Center data base; if the gun is found to be stolen, the rightful owner will be notified and asked if they want the property returned.

All other guns and ammo will be disposed of at an incinerator near Brooks.

Holste said he verified the city’s right to do the take-back project by checking Oregon and federal laws and discussing it with Oregon State Police and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms officials.