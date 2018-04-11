Service annoucement: Mabel Kellogg

Mabel Kellogg

Mabel Martha Kellogg, age 98, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away April 8, 2018, at a local care facility.



The funeral is planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, April 13 at Lifeline Baptist Church, 810 E. 10th St., The Dalles, with Pastor Fred Sheldon officiating and reception to follow.

Mabel will be buried next to her husband John William Kellogg in Wasco at Sun Rise Cemetery. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.