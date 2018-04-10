Sheriff Log, March 27 to April 1

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 29 — Wy’east Road, 2600 block — Male cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
March 30 — Odell Highway, 3000 block — Female arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation detainer. She was lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
March 29 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Criminal mischief reported to have occurred near the 5900 block of Dee Highway.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 1 — Highway 25 near South Miller Road — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and released.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 28 — State Street, 300 block — Identity theft reported.
March 30 — Eliot Drive, 3100 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 27 — Hood River — Deputies towed an abandoned vehicle from the Starvation Creek parking lot.
March 27 — Cooper Spur Road, 6600 block — Unknown suspect caused damage to a vehicle (hit and run).
March 28 — Highway 35 and Booth Hill — Abandoned vehicle towed.
March 30 — Summit Drive, 3900 block — Deputy responded to a non-injury, single vehicle crash near Wy’east Road. The driver was cited for careless driving.
March 30 — Cooper Spur Drive, 8800 block — Possible hit and run with property damage reported.
March 30 — Country Club Road, 200 block — Deputy responded to a report of a non-injury, single car motor vehicle crash.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 28 — Osprey Drive, 1500 block — Probation violation reported.
March 30 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Male arrested for two active warrants and giving false information to a police officer.
Theft or burglary:
March 29 — Cascade Locks — Theft reported to have occurred near the Wyeth campground.
Other:
March 28 — Van Horn Drive, 2600 block — Deputy responded to a report of a minor in possession of alcohol party. Multiple juveniles were cited for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.
March 29 — State Street, 300 block — Sheriff’s office received correspondence from the Delano Police Department in California regarding a pawn slip.
March 31 — Avalon Drive, 3400 block — Deputy responded to a report of a party involving minors consuming alcohol. Subsequently, multiple minors were cited for consuming alcohol (minor in possession of alcohol).
March 31 — Toll Bridge Road, 7300 block — Unattended death reported.
April 1 — Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a suicide attempt. A female was transported via ambulance to the Hood River hospital for treatment, then evaluated by mental health professionals.
