Voter forum features county, state legislature candidates

Local groups are hosting a candidate forum on April 24 for the public to meet the candidates running for Hood River County Commissioner Chair, Hood River County Commissioners, Oregon Senate District 26, and Oregon House of Representatives District 52. All three races will be on the May 15 Primary Election ballot.

The forum will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts, at 215 Cascade Ave. in downtown Hood River.

There will be an informal no-host bar, refreshments and an opportunity to mingle with the candidates both before and after the forum session.

Co-hosted by the Hood River Valley Residents Committee, Livable Hood River and the Hood River chapter of the League of Women Voters, there is no charge for this event. For additional information, contact Lynne Davidson by email at hrvrc1@gmail.com.

Correction

An incorrect date for the Primary Election was printed in the Weekend Hood River News.

The election will be May 15.