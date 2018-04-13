Death Notices, April 14 edition:

Sandra Douvia

Sandra Elaine Douvia, age 64, a resident of Hood River, Ore., passed away in The Dalles on April 9, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

Elizabeth Walters

Elizabeth “Bette” L. Walters passed away on April 11, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Elizabeth was born on Aug. 15, 1929, and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Kathleen Spadt

Kathleen Cleva Spadt, age 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away April 10, 2018, at a local assisted living facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

Mabel Kellogg

Mabel Martha Kellogg, age 98, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away April 8, 2018, at a local care facility. Funeral services were held April 13 at Lifeline Baptist Church in The Dalles. Mabel will be buried next to her husband John William Kellogg in Wasco at Sun Rise Cemetery. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

Dorothy Johnson

Dorothy Mavis Johnson, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on March 31, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.