Gatherings, updated for April 14 edition

Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug (ATOD) Prevention Coalition meets the first Wednesday of each month at Grace Su’s China Gorge, 3:30-5 p.m. Please contact 541-386-2500 for more information.

Area Agency on Aging, Senior Advisory Council (SAC). The public is welcome. Discusses senior programs, services, budget, and area plan for the counties of Gilliam, Hood River, Sherman, Wasco, and Wheeler. For questions contact Scott McKay at 541-980-4645; call for meeting times.

Columbia Fibres Guild meets at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month, September through June, at The Dalles Public Library, The Dalles. Please check location before attending. The guild promotes the crafts of spinning, weaving and fiber arts by providing encouragement and education with programs, demonstrations, classes, mentoring and community outreach. Members from novice to professional are welcome. For more information, email ColumbiaFibresGuild@gmail.com or call President Anne Kramer at 541-786-3378.

Coastal Conservation Association Columbia Gorge Chapter meets monthly at 6:30 p.m. in Hood River and The Dalles (odd months, in Hood River at the Charburger; even months in The Dalles at Spooky’s Pizza). Open to public. For more information contact President Charles Parker at 541-806-3669 or charlesparker2@embarqmail.com.

Compassionate Listening Practice Group, first and third Mondays from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center office, 601 Cascade Ave., Hood River. What do you do when you’re trying to be a good listener but what someone is saying triggers you or is information overload? Learn what to do, practice in a safe environment, and connect with others. Six Rivers DRC is a registered 501c-3 nonprofit. Call 541-386-1283 or email office@6rivers.org for more information.

Domestic Violence Support Group, Tuesdays at noon. Free; for women survivors. With Rebecca Hunter, MSW, in partnership with Helping Hands Against Violence. Call for location, 541-400-0186.

Eleventh Step Meditation Meeting, Thursdays 4:30-6 p.m. at Good Medicine Lounge, 1029 May St., Hood River. Newcomers to meditation practice and to recovery are all invited. A Fresh Step in the Gorge. For information: Dick W., 414-587-4065 or richard.withers@att.net.

Eleventh Step Meditation Meeting, Sundays 6-7:30 p.m. at Bethel Congregational Church (UCC), 480 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon. Newcomers to meditation practice and to recovery are all invited. A Fresh Step in the Gorge. For information: Dick W., 414-587-4065 or richard.withers@att.net.

Gorge Photography Club, second Monday of the month in The Dalles, at Columbia Fire & Rescue, 1400 W. Eighth St., and fourth Monday of the month in Hood River, Next Door Meeting Room 965 Tucker Road. Social time 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. More at susanj77@gmail.com.

GriefShare Support Group, Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. Special help seminar and support group for people experiencing grief and loss. More information at 541-386-1049 or www.trbaptistchurch.org.

Hood River Art Club meets Thursday mornings, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to motivate, share, and support each other’s creative endeavors. Building M1 at the Hood River Alliance Church, corner of Montello and Rand. Open to the public. All levels of expertise in any art medium; bring your project, supplies, lunch plus $1 for coffee and miscellaneous.

Hood River Zen sitting group meets on the second and fourth Sundays of the month at Good Medicine Lounge, 1029 May St. from 3-5 p.m. for sitting and walking meditation, chanting, tea and discussion. Affiliated with Portland’s Dharma Rain Zen Center. See HoodRiverZen.org for more information.

Mid-Columbia Council of Governments (MCCOG) meets the fourth Tuesday of the month, 1:15-3 p.m. at 1113 Kelly Ave., The Dalles. The public is welcome. Discusses services of Gilliam, Hood River, Sherman, Wasco, and Wheeler counties. For more information visit www.mccog.com or call 541-298-4101.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) support group meeting the fourth Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. at the Hood River Library, 502 State St., basement meeting room. For more information call Margie, 541-980-7479 or Susan, 541-380-0829.

Overeaters Anonymous, Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and States. In Hood River, contact Liz at 541-490-3819 for more information.

Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators, noon monthly meetings September through June, alternating between Hood River, Wasco and Sherman Counties. Interested persons may inquire at 541-478-3429. As one of our goals, we award an annual scholarship to a teacher candidate. Scholarship information at 541-354-1505.

