This month at HRVAC

Amy Mallet, executive director of the Hood River Valley Adult Center, said the Meals on Wheels program has received a $12,000 grant from the United Way of the Columbia Gorge. “As you know, our fantastic meal program is a very expensive endeavor and we work hard all year to fund the program,” Mallet said in the center’s newsletter. “We would not be able to do the work we do if it were not for generous foundations, private donors, and fundraising.”

Chris Caldwell completed his Eagle Scout project by planning, securing resources and volunteers, and building a fence around the garden area, said Mallet. “This was a big undertaking, and everyone involved did a fantastic job,” said Mallet in the newsletter. Next up for the garden: Adding benches to offer those working in the garden a place to rest, as well as to serve as a wind block. Mallet said she will be raising funds in the coming months to complete the project.

Hood River Valley Adult Center launches its first theater season with five short one-act comedies, called “Senior Moments,” the last two weekends of April. See Happenings, A9, for more details.